Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History

Ryan Phillips
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Alex Burstow/GettyImages
Vita Vea
Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Vita Vea, DT, Washington -- 41 reps

Probably the best player on this list, much was expected of Vea at the 2018 combine. He measured in at 6-foot-4 and 347 pounds, then ran a 5.1-second 40-yard dash and threw up 41 reps.

The Buccaneers selected Vea with the 12th pick in the draft and he went on to become a Pro Bowler anchoring the middle of their defense. In 2023, he'll enter the first year of a four-year, $71 million extension with the Bucs.

