Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
Isaac Sopoaga, DT, Hawaii -- 42 reps
A second-team All-WAC selection at Hawaii, Isaac Sopoaga was a wild card at the 2004 combine. He measured at 6-foot-2 and 317 pounds and ran a sub-5.0 40-yard dash. That's intriguing for a big man. Then he threw up 42 bench reps and secured himself a draft spot.
The 49ers took Sopoaga in the fourth round. He spent eight seasons with the team, then spent 2013 and 2014 trying to stick with the Eagles, Patriots and Cardinals. He was out of the NFL by August of 2014.