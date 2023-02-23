Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
10 of 20
Brodrick Bunkley, DT, Florida State -- 44 reps
Bunkley was an All-American at Florida State in 2005 so much was expected of him at the 2006 combine. He lived up to the hype. The defensive tackle measured in at nearly 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds. He ran a 5.01 40 then had a monster showing on the bench, throwing up 44 reps.
The Eagles took Bunkley with the 14th pick in the draft and he spent five seasons with the organization. He was traded to the Broncos in 2011, then spent three seasons with the Saints (2012-2014). He was released on July 28, 2015 after failing a physical and was out of the NFL.