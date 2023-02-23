Best Bench Press Records in NFL Combine History
With the 2023 season over, NFL teams are focused heavily on free agency and the 2023 draft. Since the combine is right around the corner, we're going down memory lane as we look back at some all-time performances at the combine. While the 40-yard dash gets all the hype, the second most-popular station is the bench press.
At the combine, players are challenged to do as many bench press reps as they can with 225 pounds. It's an incredibly intense scene as players push their limits with a lot of yelling going on in the background. It makes for great video.
Here's our look back at the best bench performances in combine history.