VIDEO: Albert Okwuegbunam Runs 4.49 40-Yard Dash, Is Very Fast for a Tight End
By Kyle Koster | Feb 27 2020
The interview, measurement, and presumably swimsuit portion of the NFL Combine pageant is over, which means we are privy to seeing athletes do athletic things. The tight ends were first out of the gate for the 40-yard dash and Albert Okwuegbunam out of Missouri wasted no time putting a low score up on the big board.
His 4.49 would be the fourth-fastest time for a tight end since 2003. So there you go, now you know that specific and not very important tidbit.
Okwuegbunam caught 98 passes for six touchdowns in three years at Mizzou. He is 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds so good luck both catching him and tackling him in the open field.