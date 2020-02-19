NFL Combine Records
By The Big Lead | Feb 19 2020
The 2020 NFL Combine kicks off on February 23rd in Indianapolis, Indiana. Below are all the NFL Combine event records.
NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Record
Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross ran a 4.22 in 2017. He was drafted ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Combine Bench Press Record
Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Ernest lifted 225lbs 51 times in 1999. He went undrafted so the NFL may recognize Oregon State's Stephen Paea, who did 49 in 2011. The Chicago Bears selected him 53rd overall.
NFL Combine Vertical Jump Record
Eastern Michigan's Willie Creear jumped 47" at the regional combine in 2015. In 2005, North Carolina's Gerald Sensabaugh measured 46" and Penn State's Cameron Wake got 45". The record officially belongs to Georgia's Chris Conley (2015) and Ohio State's Donald Washington (2009) at 45".
NFL Combine Broad Jump Record
UConn's Byron Jones set the world record with a 12'3" leap at the 2015 combine. He was drafted 27th by the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Combine Three Cone Drill Record
Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas was timed at 6.28 seconds in 2018. He went undrafted.
NFL Combine 20-Yard Shuttle Record
Tennessee cornerback Jason Allen was timed at 3.81 seconds in 2006. He was drafted 16th overall by the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Combine 60-Yard Shuttle Record
West Virginia wide receiver Shelton Gibson ran a 10.71 in 2017. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the fifth round, 166th overall.
NFL Combine Wonderlic Record
Harvard's Pat McInally scored the only perfect 50 in NFL Wonderlic history in 1975. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round, 120th overall.