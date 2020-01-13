NFL Picks For AFC and NFC Championship Games
By The Big Lead | Jan 14 2020
An action-packed slate of divisional games left us with only the Packers, Niners, Chiefs, and Titans in the hunt to win the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers vs. Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes vs Derrick Henry should give us a pair of entertaining and (hopefully) thrilling games.
For those who have kept track all season, Ryan Glasspiegel and Stephen Douglas are neck-and-neck for the season lead, and Liam McKeone is very close to hitting 100 wrong picks on the year. Here are The Big Lead's staff picks for the penultimate week of the 2019 NFL season. Lines used from Westgate Superbook on Monday.
Season record: Ryan Glasspiegel 94-77-4; Stephen Douglas 93-76-4; Brian Giuffra 85-78-4; Ryan Phillips 89-84-4; Bobby Burack 85-87-4; Liam McKeone 76-98-4.
Packers at 49ers (-7)
McKeone: Packers 31, 49ers 28
Phillips: 49ers 34, Packers 31
Burack: 49ers 34, Packers 27
Giuffra: Packers 30, 49ers 27
Glasspiegel: Packers cover.
Douglas: Packers win
Titans at Chiefs (-7.5)
McKeone: Chiefs 24, Titans 20
Phillips: Chiefs 28, Titans 24
Burack: Titans 27, Chiefs 23
Giuffra: Chiefs 31, Titans 20
Glasspiegel: Titans cover.
Douglas: Chiefs cover