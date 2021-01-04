NFL Broadcast Schedule for Wild Card Playoffs
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 4, 2021, 10:52 AM EST
The NFL Wild Card matchups are set. There are two additional games this year thanks to an extra wild card spot being added. Nickelodeon is ready for its NFL playoff broadcast debut. What more could anyone between the ages of 2 and 100 ask for?
The action kicks off on Saturday with the Colts traveling to Buffalo for a showdown against the Bills and concludes with a divisional rematch from Week 17 featuring the Steelers hosting the Browns on Sunday night. Here's the full broadcast schedule and how to watch the opening round of the playoffs.
NFL Wild Card Schedule 2021
Saturday, January 9
1:05 pm: Colts at Bills (CBS)
4:40 pm: Rams at Seahawks (FOX)
8:15 pm: Bucs at Washington (NBC)
Sunday, January 10
1:05 pm: Ravens at Titans (ESPN/ABC)
4:40 pm: Bears at Saints (CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime)
8:15 pm: Browns at Steelers (NBC, Telemundo, Peacock)
The biggest change is the addition of a Nickelodeon broadcast for the Bears-Saints game. We wrote about what to expect and how excited we were to see it already, so I'll spare you the details, but it looks...entertaining.
ESPN also got a boost when they were given the early Sunday game instead of the early Saturday game, which they traditionally get. That's a boon for the network and should result in higher ratings.
Beyond those two matchups, the Browns make their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season, where they lost to the Steelers. Tom Brady and Drew Brees look to pad their resumes and extend their seasons against opponents who appear overmatched and a divisional showdown between the Rams and Seahawks looms large out west.