NFL Black Monday Coach Firing Tracker
It's officially Black Monday for NFL head coaches. The 2022 season has come to a close and there are a number of guys firmly on the hot seat. Follow along as we update all the latest firings and coaching changes from across the league.
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith
After one season, the Houston Texans had enough of the Lovie Smith Era. The Texans went 3-13-1 in 2022, and missed out on securing the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft because they beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on Sunday. That comeback win handed the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears. I doubt that had much with Smith's ouster.
Smith was officially let go just after the final game came to a close. He became the first coach to be fired at the completion of the 2022 season. While he didn't technically get the boot on "Black Monday" we're still counting it.