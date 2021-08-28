Dear NFL: Please Install Ground View 8K Cameras in Endzone For Regular Season
The NFL's introduction of 8K cameras to broadcasts last year was a delightful addition to the viewing experience. I didn't know cameras were capable of capturing content at that high of a definition, but apparently they are. Whenever the broadcast crew breaks out the big guns, it looks like the players are in your living room. It's awesome.
Which is why I was delighted to see today that the league and its broadcast partners appear to have installed those same quality cameras in the end zone. Not just anywhere in the end zone, but a ground view on top of it all. It captured Josh Allen's touchdown throw to Gabriel Davis during the Bills-Packers preseason game this afternoon and it looked gorgeous.
I don't know if this is a preseason experiment or what, but we definitely did not have that ground view last year. Probably because putting that nice of a camera on the ground is a bit risky, but maybe for other reasons too. I don't know. I'm not a camera guy.
What I do know is that this is awesome and the NFL should keep it for the regular season, as my plea in the headline proclaims. These are extremely cool and getting more angles is never a bad thing. Imagine watching a Julio Jones fade from this angle. Or a Patrick Mahomes rocket to Tyreek Hill tip-toeing in the back of the end zone.
There's no downside!