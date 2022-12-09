Neymar in Tears After Croatia Eliminated Brazil from the World Cup
Croatia upset Brazil in penalty kicks to advance to the World Cup semifinals on Friday. The game went to overtime tied 0-0 and Neymar put Brazil up 1-0 with a goal in added time of the first 15 extra minutes. Croatia tied the match with time winding down to force the match to penalty kicks where they outperformed the Brazlians, 4-2.
Neymar was in tears after the match.
Brazil has not won the World Cup in 2002. Neymar, 30, has been representing his country since 2010 and has never seen a World Cup Final. Just four more years until he has another shot.