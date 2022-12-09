The Big Lead
Neymar in Tears After Croatia Eliminated Brazil from the World Cup

Stephen Douglas
Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages
Croatia upset Brazil in penalty kicks to advance to the World Cup semifinals on Friday. The game went to overtime tied 0-0 and Neymar put Brazil up 1-0 with a goal in added time of the first 15 extra minutes. Croatia tied the match with time winding down to force the match to penalty kicks where they outperformed the Brazlians, 4-2.

Neymar was in tears after the match.

Brazil has not won the World Cup in 2002. Neymar, 30, has been representing his country since 2010 and has never seen a World Cup Final. Just four more years until he has another shot.

