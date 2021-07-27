Newsmax Host Happy Team USA Soccer and Basketball Lost; Guest Coins 'Pepe Le Pew Revenge Game'
Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield regrets to inform you that he took great pleasure in Team USA men's basketball and women's soccer teams losing games early in the Tokyo Olympics. Stinchfield rooted against "Megan Rapinoe and her merry band of America-hating female soccer players." As for the men's team, he said the roster is full of "Anthem-kneelers" and called them a "collection of whiney, overpaid, social justice warriors."
Not to be outdone, guest Alex Clark then pointed out that Team USA lost to France, the native land of a certain cartoon skunk. "Remember how the Woke Left wanted to cancel Pepe Le Pew a few months ago? I think this was revenge Pepe Le Pew!" Not missing a beat, Stinchfield laughed and said, "It could be. Because they stunk up the court, that's for sure."
Don't pretend there are sports bloggers furious that they didn't come up with the "Pepe Le Pew revenge game."