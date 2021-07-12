The Big Lead
Newsmax Host Says Vaccines Are 'Against Nature,' Diseases Are 'Supposed to Wipe Out' Certain Amount of People

Ryan Phillips
Jul 12, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT
Newsmax host Rob Schmitt
Newmax continues to put up insane content on a regular basis. On Monday, host Rob Schmitt claimed that vaccines go against nature and that some diseases are "supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people."

What Schmitt said is technically true, but in context it's crazy. His guest was Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist who has claimed COVID-19 vaccines have caused more than 4,000 deaths -- which is false -- and that there's no reason for people under the age of 50 to get the vaccine -- which is false. He's a hero of the anti-vaccine movement for his crusade against COVID-19 vaccines.

Schmitt said the following at the beginning of the segment:

"When it comes to vaccines, and I really do want to make this clear, I mean, I'm not an anti-vaxxer. I'm not a pro-vaxxer. I'm somebody that's looking at this thing and trying to figure it out. I've got people in my family, very close to me, who I thought should get vaccinated because when you weigh the risks. But when it comes to vaccines in general, are you of the consensus that it could potentially take a long time to really know what a vaccination does to people in some cases?"

Then he launched into his claim that vaccines were unnatural:

So to sum up: Schmitt brought on a prominent anti-vaxx doctor, then went on to claim that vaccines were unnatural and claimed some diseases are just supposed to run wild and wipe a chunk of people out.

I'm sure there will be absolutely no backlash to this.

