Newsmax Host Says Vaccines Are 'Against Nature,' Diseases Are 'Supposed to Wipe Out' Certain Amount of People
Newmax continues to put up insane content on a regular basis. On Monday, host Rob Schmitt claimed that vaccines go against nature and that some diseases are "supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people."
What Schmitt said is technically true, but in context it's crazy. His guest was Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist who has claimed COVID-19 vaccines have caused more than 4,000 deaths -- which is false -- and that there's no reason for people under the age of 50 to get the vaccine -- which is false. He's a hero of the anti-vaccine movement for his crusade against COVID-19 vaccines.
Schmitt said the following at the beginning of the segment:
"When it comes to vaccines, and I really do want to make this clear, I mean, I'm not an anti-vaxxer. I'm not a pro-vaxxer. I'm somebody that's looking at this thing and trying to figure it out. I've got people in my family, very close to me, who I thought should get vaccinated because when you weigh the risks. But when it comes to vaccines in general, are you of the consensus that it could potentially take a long time to really know what a vaccination does to people in some cases?"
Then he launched into his claim that vaccines were unnatural:
Related Articles
Roundup: No Fans at Tokyo Olympics; Michael Avenatti Sentenced For Nike Extortion; Panera Swimwear Line
Phillies Players Believe Coronavirus Vaccine Causes Injuries
The Tokyo Olympics Could Be a Disaster, But We Can't Stop the Sports
Roundup: Joey Chestnut Reigns Again; Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Got Married; MLB All-Star Rosters Announced
So to sum up: Schmitt brought on a prominent anti-vaxx doctor, then went on to claim that vaccines were unnatural and claimed some diseases are just supposed to run wild and wipe a chunk of people out.
I'm sure there will be absolutely no backlash to this.