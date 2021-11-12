New York Jets Chant Mike White's Name Whenever He Enters a Room
The New York Jets (2-6) face the Buffalo Bills (5-3) this Sunday. Mike White will start again at quarterback while first-round pick Zach Wilson works his way back from injury. White had a tremendous debut, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first start. That was more than enough to endear him to his teammates as they have taken to chanting his name whenever he walks into the locker room. Via ESPN:
White seems to have won over his teammates. Every time he walks in the locker room, the players break out into a "Mike White!" chant. The fans chanted the same thing in the Jets' last home game, Oct. 31, a upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
"The guys won't stop chanting, 'Mike White!'" he said. "I told them, 'It has to stop at some point, guys.'"
White said he hopes to hear it Sunday, "because that means the offense is doing something good."
If White is able to rebound from his own injury this week and play well, you have to wonder how committed to the bit the rest of the Jets are. What if he becomes the new Tom Brady? These guys are going to have to chant his name whenever he walks into the room for the next twenty years. This will carry over into real life. He'll never know silence again.