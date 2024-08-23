New York Jet On Mission to Be NFL's Best Linebacker
By Evan Bleier
After Quincy Williams earned first-team All-Pro honors last season thanks to recording 139 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery along with an interception for good measure, the New York Jets linebacker left little doubt that he's a bad man in addition to being an excellent football player.
But is Williams, who will be turning 28 in a few days and is about to begin his fourth season with Gang Green, the best linebacker in the National Football League?
According to Williams, who only started eight games in Jacksonville during his first two seasons in the NFL but has only missed three games total during his three seasons in New York, it's not even going to be a question following his sixth season.
“My biggest thing this year is ‘Leave no doubt,’” Williams told The New York Post. “For me to leave no doubt that no one feels like I’m not the best linebacker, I have to get better every single day.”
Iron, as they say, sharpens iron and one of the methods Williams is using to improve his game on a daily basis is giving it his all while competing against four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers during practice.
As much as Williams wants to be known as the NFL's best linebacker, his desire to accomplish a specific feat while going against 40-year-old Rodgers also looms large. Williams, as 105 defenders have done before him, wants to pick off Rodgers.
"The first day he came here last year, I got my hand on the ball and I was just too happy,” Williams said. “I haven’t gotten a chance to pick him off yet. My first pick — whether it’s in practice or a scrimmage, this year or next year — he’s going to have to sign that ball. I don’t care. It’s a respect thing.”
As would being recognized as the NFL's best linebacker.