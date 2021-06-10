New York Islanders' Capacity Crowd Singing the National Anthem Will Give You Goosebumps
The New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins, 6-2, on Wednesday night to win their second-round series, 4-2. The game was played at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in front of a full capacity, sellout crowd of 13,917 fans. In one of the truly great, "holy crap we really missed this," moments of 2021, the fans in attendance helped Nicole Raviv sing the National Anthem.
That was pretty damn cool. Goosebumps, chills, however you want to describe it, that was great. There's just a lot going on there. The National Anthem producing an actual positive moment. Thousands of people gathered inside, watching sports like they didn't just open the doors of the Coliseum on March 18th with 10% capacity. You throw in the fact that a team from Boston was about to be eliminated from the playoffs and it's basically perfect.
We've got a good thing going here folks. Get vaccinated and we can continue to focus on these good chills.