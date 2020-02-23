New Tom Brady Free Agent Rumor Emerges and Titans Aren't Part of it
By William Pitts | Feb 23 2020
Earlier this week we told you that the Tennessee Titans are the favorites and the best fit for six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, soon to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The latest rumors have thrown that into question.
According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe (behind paywall), the three front-runners to sign Tom Brady are the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Raiders and Chargers have been in the mix for Brady since the beginning, but Tampa Bay is new to the picture.
Though Brady is 42 years old, he is still the center of the free agent galaxy at present, according to Volin's anonymous source. "The source said that every team looking for a quarterback this spring wants to know what Brady is doing before moving on to Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Tannehill, Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, or any other available quarterback."
We can't also rule out the possibility of Brady returning to the only team he's ever played for, the Patriots, as they are reportedly prepared to shell out $30 million per year to retain him. However, at this stage of his career, a move into new surroundings has to be tempting for Brady.