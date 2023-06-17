New 'Spider-Man' Movie Contains Great Reference to LeBron James And Dwyane Wade
By Liam McKeone
Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse released earlier in June and from all accounts it somehow manages to not only live up to but exceed the very high expectations set by the first film. I have not seen it but it's safe to assume that it is as in touch with pop culture as its predecessor, an idea that was proven fact on Twitter today.
An observant viewer noticed an interaction between two Spider-Mans looked a lot like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's handshake they had together while playing for the Miami Heat. Producer Phil Lord gave confirmation that it was a nod with a simple tweet.
Extremely awesome. And arguably cooler than anything that happened in the new Space Jam movie.