New Panthers' All-Black Helmets Are Extremely Cool
The NFL finally let up on its alternate helmets rule this offseason and teams are rushing to take advantage. The Cincinnati Bengals drew rave reviews with an unveiled all-white helmet last week. The Carolina Panthers went down a similar path and revealed their work to the masses today in the form of an all-black helmet that perfectly complements their black alt jerseys.
The video is admittedly kind of weird but nothing can take away from how cool the final product is.
Pretty icy.
It is a damn shame that we very likely will not see Cam Newton, arguably the coolest quarterback ever, rocking these next season. Oh, well. Can't have everything in this life.