New Orleans Police Dept. Issues Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.
By Bobby Burack | Jan 16 2020
The New Orleans Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Odell Beckham Jr. in connection to the alleged contact he made with a security guard Monday night following the national championship game, according to WDSU.
"News of the warrant comes after video surfaced showing the New Orleans native, former LSU and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver appearing to touch the backside of a police officer in the LSU team’s locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome."
Here's video of the incident:
The simple battery warrant was signed by a judge earlier this morning, according a law enforcement source.
A fun night out where his alma mater won the title capping off an all-time season has turned into a nightmare for Beckham. In addition to the video and warrant, Beckham has been the talking point of the past 48 hours for handing out money to college players.
UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns released a statement in regards to today's news.