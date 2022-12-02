New Netflix Movies This Week: 'Bullet Train' and 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'
Netflix has some new offerings this weekend and beyond. If you're in the Chirstmas spirit or want to see the 15th biggest theatrical release of the year. Assuming you've already watched Troll, which hit the streamer yesterday.
December 2nd
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
An animated adaptation of the Dickens classic with the voice talents of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, and Jonathan Pryce. Not to be confused with the musical comedy modern adaptation on Apple.
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell star in the latest adaptation of the nearly 100 year old novel by D.H. Lawrence.
Warriors of Future
Hong Kong sci-fi film about what happens when a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world. That's right. A plant.
December 3rd
Bullet Train
The Brad Pitt movie made $100 million domestically and now you can watch it for free. Or whatever your subscription currently costs.
The Best of Me
High school sweethearts reunite in their hometown. Based on a Nicholas Sparks novel, starring James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan.