New Netflix Movies This Week: 'Slumberland,' 'The Noel Diary,' and More
What's new on Netflix this weekend and over the next few days? Well, in addition to the new Addams Family series, Wednesday, you've got Jason Momoa, some foreign action films and Jake Gyllenhaal boxing. Check out some trailers below.
November 18th
Slumberland
"Jason Momoa plays “Flip,” an eccentric outlaw on a mission to help a young girl (Marlow Barkley) travel through dreams and flee nightmares, in hopes of reuniting with her father."
The Violence Action
Japanese college student who is also an assassin.
November 23rd
Lesson Plan
"After a teacher dies, his best friend — a former cop — takes a job at the school where he worked to confront the gang he thinks was responsible."
The Boxtrolls
A young orphaned boy raised by underground cave-dwelling trash collectors tries to save his friends from an evil exterminator.
November 24th
The Noel Diary
The story of a man who returns home on Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate. Once there, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and of a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own.
Southpaw
The 2015 Jake Gyllenhaal boxing movie.
The Vanishing
"On an uninhabited island 20 miles from the rugged Scottish coast, three lighthouse keepers arrive for their 6 week shift. As they settle into their normal quiet routine, something unexpected, potentially life-changing occurs - they stumble upon gold. What follows is a tense battle for survival, fed by isolation, paranoia and greed, leading three honest men down a path to destruction." Think A Simple Plan on an island.