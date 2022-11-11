New Netflix Movies This Week
What's new on Netflix this weekend? Plenty, including Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas movie which hit the streamer on Thursday. In addition to that here are some other titles that will be available this week.
November 11th
Stutz
Jonah Hill made a documentary about his therapist. "Follow Hill and his therapist as he has candid discussions of mental health and the progressively worsening anxiety attacks related to movie promotion that have turned his dream job into a nightmare."
Capturing the Killer Nurse
From IMDB: "This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder."
My Father's Dragon
From IMDB: "Elmer Elevator searches for a captive Dragon on Wild Island and finds much more than he could ever have anticipated." Voices by Judy Greer, Charlyne Yi, Diane Wiest and many more.
Goosebumps (2015)
The 2015 adaptation of RL Stine's classic young adult horror stories starring Jack Black.
Wednesday, November 16th
The Lost Lotteries
"A heist-comedy film about a group of people who live from hand to mouth come together as a team with a mission to get their winning lottery tickets back from a mafia creditor who took the winning lottery tickets without knowing that it wins the prize of 30 million baht!"
The Wonder
From IMDB: "A tale of two strangers who transform each other's lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil." Florence Pugh stars.
Thursday, November 17th
Christmas With You
"Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love." Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia star.