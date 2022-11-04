New Netflix Movies This Week
What's new on Netflix this week? Lots, as usual. Here are five films hitting or returning to the streamer for the week of November 7th.
The Soccer Football Movie
On the eve of an important soccer match Zlatan Ibrahimović and Megan Anna Rapinoe are turned into monsters. A group of kids try to save them. Weird Al Yankovich, days after his biopic hit Roku, also voices a character.
Falling For Christmas
Lindsay Lohan takes a swing at a Christmas movie. "In the days leading up to Christmas, a young and newly engaged heiress experiences a skiing accident. After being diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner and his daughter."
We will discuss this on The Big Stream.
Lost Bullet 2
The sequel to another Netflix original movie, Lost Bullet. "Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor." So, uh, spoiler alert if you are going to watch the first one to prepare.
Angels & Demons
The sequel to The DaVinci Code hits Netflix on Wednesday. "Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon works with a nuclear physicist to solve a murder and prevent a terrorist act against the Vatican during one of the significant events within the church." Tom Hanks stars.
The Railway Man
Also Wednesday. "A former British Army officer, who was tortured as a prisoner of war at a Japanese labor camp during World War II, discovers that the man responsible for much of his treatment is still alive and sets out to confront him." Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman star.