New Jersey High School QB Evan Murray Dies After On-Field Injury
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Warren Hills (New Jersey) quarterback Evan Murray died last night after sustaining an injury in a football game.
Details are still sparse at this time. Warren Hills coach Larry Dubiel said officials are trying to determine what happened. The school’s superintendent said grief counselors would be available to students over the weekend.
Murray was a three-sport athlete and a three-year starting quarterback.
Dubiel called him “a fine kid” and other tributes are pouring in from those who knew him.
[NJ.com]