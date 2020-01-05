New Japan Wrestle Kingdom Stream Crashed After Jushin Liger Lost Final Match By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 05 2020 Pro-Wrestling Masters | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

New Japan is running the second night of their annual major Wrestle Kingdom event right now, and the English stream crashed. Right now, the following image comes up on the page:

A quick Twitter search for the event reveals that if this has happened to you, you are far from alone. There is no ideal time for an outage like this to happen, but it occurring right as the legendary Jushin Liger lost his final match and having the audience of hyper engaged wrestling fans miss the moment of his send-off in real-time is particularly suboptimal.

Update: New Japan has acknowledged the crash:

It is difficult to login for live stream due to heavy access. Access condition is getting better now.



※ Please do not continue re-loading.



Thank you for your waiting.#njpw #njwk14 #njpwworld — njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 5, 2020

They say it's getting better but there's been no evidence of that on my end.