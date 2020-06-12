New Bachelor Matt James Played Wide Receiver at Wake Forest
By Kyle Koster | Jun 12 2020
Anyone caring enough to pay attention over the past several years can tell you that the Bachelor franchise is a football show with dating elements. The gridiron-to-rose-ceremony pipeline began with Jesse Palmer and has always been there, but has been flowing much more forcefully recently. The long list of contestants with football ties includes: Ryan Sutter, Jordan Rodgers, Adam Gottschalk, Clay Harbor, Bob Guiney, Tyler Cameron, Aaron Murray, Colton Underwood, Ryan Hoag, Daron Blaylock, Sean Lowe, and Damon Bowers.
And now ... Matt James has been announced as the franchise's next front man. James, who will be the first black Bachelor, played wide receiver for Wake Forest from 2011-2014. After tallying just eight catches over his first three seasons, he caught 40 passes for 401 yards his senior season. He was also teammates with Cameron, who was a runner-up on the past Bachelorette season.
"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation," said Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment. "When filming couldn't move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first black Bachelor, and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him."
Well, that's all well and good and overdue, one question remains.
What, and I can't stress this enough, the hell is going on with the fascination with Demon Deacons skill position players? This almost feels like a bit at this point. The school should be using this springboard to fame in its recruiting pitch if it's not already doing so.