Nets Survive in Toronto Thanks to a Paul Pierce Block, Will Face Heat in Round 2
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Nets nearly blew a nine point lead against Toronto with just over three minutes to play in Game 7, but managed to hang on despite a spirited Raptors run and shooting themselves in the foot numerous times — including not being able to inbound the basketball — thanks to a Paul Pierce block as time expired.
Brooklyn will face the Heat in Round 2, where most seasoned analysts are predicting no fewer than 176 shoving matches between Kevin Garnett and Udonis Haslem.
Here’s the aforementioned botched inbounds play.
Yeah, Drake couldn’t believe it either.
