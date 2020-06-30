Nets Sideline Reporter Michael Grady Talks COVID Impact on Team, Kyrie Irving, Protest Photography and NBA Bubble
By Brian Giuffra | Jun 30 2020
Michael Grady has been around the NBA for over a decade, first as a radio host in Indiana and PA announcer for the Pacers and now as the Nets sideline reporter for the YES Network. But while the Emmy Award-winner has accomplished a lot in his sports broadcast career, his recent work photographing Black Lives Matter protests in and around New York City has been equally fulfilling.
Grady joined In My Bag to talk about his photography, the Nets issues with COVID, why Kyrie Irving is misunderstood and more. Below is the video of our interview with links to specific segments below that.
00:35 - Black Lives Matter Photography
05:26 - Wilson Chandler Opting Out of NBA Bubble
07:07 - How NBA Will Deal with Positive Tests
12:07 - Do the Nets have a Chance Against Toronto?
15:10 - Is There An Asterisk for Champion?
17:48 - Kyrie’s Comments on NBA Returning
32:17 - The Nets' Future