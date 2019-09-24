Nelson Agholor Invites Baby-Catching Philadelphia Hero To Eagles Home Game By Stephen Douglas | Sep 23 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Nelson Agholor had two drops in the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. On Monday the city of Philadelphia woke to find a new champion. Local news interviewed a man had caught babies being thrown from a burning building and he took the opportunity to drag Agholor.

Upon seeing the viral video Agholor asked Twitter for help getting in touch with the man so he could invite him to the next Eagles home game.

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game



Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

Even in Philly, how can you stay mad at this guy? Between this and taking complete blame for a drop the week before, he handling this entire situation with absolute class. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

“I have to make that play,’’ Agholor said. “I have to find a way to catch it. Watch where it’s going and look it all the way in. “I train every day to make plays like that.’’

Agholor leads the Eagles in receptions (18) and touchdowns (three) and is second in receiving yards. In the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots, he caught nine passes for 84 yards. Leave this man alone.