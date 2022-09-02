High Profile Puking College Football Teams Now 0-2 This Season
College football is back and this year's theme is obviously throwing up. Vomit. Puke. However you want to say it, this year college football is all about a reverseal of fortune. It all started with Scott Frost who bragged on his radio show that players were throwing up 15-20 times per practice. Frost proceeded to fly the Cornhuskers to Dublin, Ireland where they lost to Northwestern. The same Northwestern team that went 3-9 last year. The same Northwestern that Nebraska beat 56-7 last season.
Last night the bad luck of the pukers continued. Chris Jefferson of Purdue had a 72-yard pick six off Penn State's Sean Clifford to give the Boilermakers a 28-24 lead midway through the 4th quarter.
Jefferson was then showing puking on the sideline.
Sean Clifford went on to throw the game-winning touchdown with 0:57 remaining, leaving Purdue with an 0-1 record, just like Nebraksa.
This is an ominous sign. Two programs have lost close, nationally televised games after puking. This just proves that vomiting on a football field is not a good thing. It's like every day we learn something new!