Nebraska Is Adding Two Football Players to Basketball Roster After Dachon Burke, Cam Mack Suspensions
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 10 2020
Nebraska and new coach Fred Hoiberg have had a terrible season. The Huskers have lost 16 in a row and now have two players suspended for this week's Big Ten Tournament. Not to fear, the football team is coming to the rescue.
Hoiberg announced that guards Dachon Burke and Cam Mack will not play in the tournament, so he needed to fill out his roster. So, with that in mind, two football players will help fill out the team. Yes, 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle Brant Banks and backup quarterback Noah Vedral will be added to the roster for the tournament.
Vedral is a junior who transferred to Nebraska from UCF after the 2017 season and has played sparingly. Banks is a freshman out of Houston, Texas who was a three-star football recruit.
This is kind of awesome. It's like adding kids to a pickup team roster, because that's kind of what the Cornhuskers have right now.
Burke (12.2 points per game) and Mack (12.0 ppg) are the team's second- and third-leading scorers, so Nebraska's postseason opener (and potential finale) against Indiana could get ugly Wednesday night.