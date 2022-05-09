Roundup: Ncuti Gatwa Named New Dr. Who; Jill Biden Visits Ukraine; Dr. Strange Rules Box Office
Ncuti Gatwa named next Dr. Who star ... Pro-choice protests around Brett Kavanaugh's house ... Justin Trudeau visits Kyiv ... Jill Biden also made a surprise trip to Ukraine ... Emperor penguin at serious risk of extinction due to climate change ... Great white shark spotted swimming around Jersey Shore ... Earth’s CO2 hits highest recorded level in human history ... WHO begins gathering war crimes evidence of Russian attacks on healthcare facilities ... U.S. unveils additional sanctions targeting Russian media, financing and elites ... Dr. Strange with a healthy opening weekend box office number ... Ray Didinger announces retirement ... Odell Beckham and Von Miller helping design Rams Super Bowl ring ... Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19 ... Bitcoin dropped below $35,000 ... U.S. fires off another round of Russia sanctions ... Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix ...
