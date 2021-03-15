Roundup: NCAA Tournament Bracket Set; Taylor Swift Wins Album of the Year; Russell Wilson Trade Rumors Swirl
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 15, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
The NCAA Tournament bracket is set ... College students celebrate spring break despite pandemic ... Anger towards London police grows amid protests ... Anti-coup protests in Myanmar get deadly ... Dow futures rose heading into new week ... Police ignored Proud Boy threat before Capitol riot ... Yo-Yo Ma played a surprise concert at a vaccine clinic ... Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammys ... The full list of winners from the Grammys ... "Outlander" renewed for a seventh season ... Drew Brees announced his retirement after a 20-year NFL career ... Justin Thomas surged to win the Players Championship ... Russell Wilson trade rumors are heating up ... Jaxson Hayes had a ridiculous dunk Sunday night ... The 49ers and Kyle Juszczyk agree to record contract ... The Saints re-worked Taysom Hill's contract ...
This was awesome:
Reminder, Bo Jackson was incredible. At everything:
Conan O'Brien has a new hobby:
Social Distortion -- "Ball And Chain"
A double shot of Monday music, here's Black Pumas performing "Fast Car" on The Late Show: