The Big Lead
Latest Roundup Leads

Roundup: NCAA Tournament Bracket Set; Taylor Swift Wins Album of the Year; Russell Wilson Trade Rumors Swirl

By Ryan Phillips | Mar 15, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The NCAA Tournament bracket is set ... College students celebrate spring break despite pandemic ... Anger towards London police grows amid protests ... Anti-coup protests in Myanmar get deadly ... Dow futures rose heading into new week ... Police ignored Proud Boy threat before Capitol riot ... Yo-Yo Ma played a surprise concert at a vaccine clinic ... Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammys ... The full list of winners from the Grammys ... "Outlander" renewed for a seventh season ... Drew Brees announced his retirement after a 20-year NFL career ... Justin Thomas surged to win the Players Championship ... Russell Wilson trade rumors are heating up ... Jaxson Hayes had a ridiculous dunk Sunday night ... The 49ers and Kyle Juszczyk agree to record contract ... The Saints re-worked Taysom Hill's contract ...

2021 NCAA Tournament bracket breakdown [Sports Illustrated]

The good, the bad, the bizarre from the 2021 March Madness bracket [The Ringer]

Ranking the entire NCAA Tournament field 1 to 68 [CBS Sports]

The biggest losers from Selection Sunday [The Big Lead]

Why COVID-19 vaccines aren't yet available to everyone [The New Yorker]

This was awesome:

Reminder, Bo Jackson was incredible. At everything:

Conan O'Brien has a new hobby:

Social Distortion -- "Ball And Chain"

A double shot of Monday music, here's Black Pumas performing "Fast Car" on The Late Show: