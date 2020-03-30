NCAA Does the Right Thing, Gives Spring Athletes Additional Eligibility
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 30 2020
The NCAA has come out and done the right thing. Wow, I don't get to type those words very often. The organization ruled that all spring sport athletes who had their seasons impacted by COVID-19 will be allowed additional eligibility.
A lot of details will still be hammered out, but it appears the final decision on what to do will be up to each individual school, but the NCAA will approve waivers for additional eligibility if they are submitted. The financial aid rules will be adjusted to allow teams to carry more scholarship members for the 2020-21 seasons. That was a necessary step since rosters will be bigger due to seniors returning and new recruits coming in.
From the NCAA's release:
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
Winter sports were not included in the decision and neither were any other sports where "all or much" of the regular seasons were completed. That means basketball players who missed out on the NCAA Tournament will not be allowed an extra year of eligibility. At least, not yet.
This was the right thing to do. We'll see if the NCAA changes its mind of winter athletes who were still playing.