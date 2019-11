NCAA Basketball TV Schedule Tonight, Nov. 5 By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 05 2019 Tom Pennington/Getty Images

(All Times ET)

(All Rankings Reflect AP Poll)

ACC Network

#5 Louisville @ Miami (FL), 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech @ North Carolina State, 8:30 p.m.

BTN

Appalachian State @ Michigan, 7:00 p.m.

UC Riverside @ Nebraska, 9:00 p.m.

CBSSN

Utah @ Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

FS1

Wagner @ #12 Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Army @ #10 Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

FS2

Jacksonville @ #19 Xavier, 7:00 p.m.

Alcorn State @ DePaul, 9:00 p.m.

ESPN

#3 Kansas vs. #4 Duke (@ New York, NY), 7:00 p.m.

#1 Michigan State vs. #2 Kentucky (@ New York, NY), 9:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Virginia Tech @ Clemson, 7:00 p.m.

#20 St. Mary's vs. Wisconsin (@ Sioux Falls, SD), 9:00 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Fresno State @ #15 Oregon, 9:00 p.m.

Florida A&M @ USC, 11:00 p.m.

SEC Network

North Florida @ #6 Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Western Carolina @ Georgia, 7:00 p.m.

UNC Asheville @ Tennessee, 7:00 p.m.

Florida International @ Mississippi State, 8:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania @ Alabama, 8:00 p.m.

Rice @ Arkansas, 8:00 p.m.