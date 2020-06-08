The NC Dinos Are Addicted to Scoring Double-Digit Runs
By Kyle Koster | Jun 08 2020
The NC Dinos quickly established themselves as the frontrunner in the KBO, racing out to an 11-1 record and introducing a swole dinosaur mascot as one of Earth's lead ambassadors. Though they've slowed down a bit, the current 23-6 record leaves them four games in front of the Doosan Bears and in full command of their postseason destiny.
During that torrid 12-game opening stretch, they were scoring with great pace (6.27 runs/game) but thriving by getting clutch hitting or pitching in a spate of close games. Since that time, the offense has exploded, scoring 8.23 runs/game over the past 17 contests to pull the season average to 7.20.
NC has reached double-digits on the scoreboard in nine of its first 29, including a current streak of three in a row. Per ESPN, no Major League Baseball side has done that in a century. The outfield has been particularly productive and fearsome.
Aaron Altheer is slashing .283/.377/.576 with eight homers and 27 RBI. Kang Jin-sung is an absurd .468/.533/.835 with seven longballs and 27 RBI while Na Sung-bum checks in with 10 homers, 27 RBI and a 336/.425/.664.
All these offensive fireworks would be enough on their own to win at an alarming clip. But the Dinos have also excelled on the mound, allowing 21 fewer runs than any other side. A +95 run differential is 54 greater than the next-best LG Twins at +41.
So, in summation, things are great in Changwon. Extinction seems an unlikely scenario. Of course, that's what the real dinosaurs always thought, too.