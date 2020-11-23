NBC Sunday Night Football Gives America a Look at a Vegas Wedding
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 22, 2020, 9:49 PM EST
NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast loves to go to and from commercial with live shots of various local skylines and landmarks. This generally has nothing to do with where a team actually plays and t that's why when the Giants or Jets are hosting a game, you see lots of shots of New York City, despite the fact that those teams play in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
So how did NBC celebrate their first trip to Las Vegas for a Raiders game? Why, with some footage from a wedding at one of the little chapels that Vegas is famous for.
How long have those people known each other? Is that a fedora? Was there no Elvis impersonator available for the football world's introduction to Vegas? How many people turned down having their shotgun wedding filmed by an NBC camera crew before someone said, "Yes, obviously."