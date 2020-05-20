NBC Sports Airing Classic Athlete-Hosted 'Saturday Night Live' Episodes Next Week
By Kyle Koster | May 20 2020
Do you like sports? Do you like television? Do you like nostalgia? Well, boy howdy, is this ever the time for you. NBC Sports is wisely utilizing this tried and true combination next week by re-airing some classic athlete-hosted episodes of Saturday Night Live.
Things kick off with Michael Jordan's turn. You know, that guy from the documentary. Others include: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, J.J. Watt, Dwayne Johnson, Andy Roddick, John Cena, and my co-worker Derek Jeter.
Here's the full schedule:
Monday
Michael Jordan: Sept. 28, 1991, 8 p.m.
LeBron James: Sept. 29, 2007, 9 p.m.
Charles Barkley: Jan. 9, 2010, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Tom Brady: April 16, 2005, 7 p.m.
Peyton Manning: March 24, 2007, 8 p.m.
Eli Manning: May 5, 2012, 9 p.m.
J.J. Watt: Feb. 1, 2020, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Dwayne Johnson: March 18, 2000, 7 p.m.
Dwayne Johnson: April 13, 2002, 8 p.m.
Dwayne Johnson: March 7, 2009, 9 p.m.
Andy Roddick: Nov. 8, 2003, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Dwayne Johnson: March 28, 2015, 7 p.m.
John Cena: Dec. 10, 2016, 8 p.m.
Dwayne Johnson: May 20, 2017, 9 p.m.
Ronda Rousey: Jan. 23, 2016, 10 p.m.
Friday
Michael Phelps: Sept. 13, 2008, 7 p.m.
Derek Jeter: Dec. 1, 2001, 8 p.m.
Charles Barkley: Jan. 7, 2012, 9 p.m.
Charles Barkley: March 3, 2018, 10 p.m.
Michael Jordan: Sept. 28, 1991, 11 p.m.
The major takeaway for anyone willing to watch all these is how spectacular a performer The Rock has been and continues to be. It will also be educational to see just how many times these big, strong men wore women's clothing in sketches back in the day. Also, the writing used to be really good and placed in the very capable hands of skilled performers. They should try it again!