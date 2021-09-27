NBC's Patriots - Bucs Sunday Night Football Promo With Adele Is Tremendous
The Tampa Bay Bucaneers will visit the New England Patriots next week for Sunday Night Football. It will be Tom Brady's first game ever at Foxboro Stadium as an opposing player. It will be the first time Brady (and Rob Gronkowski) will face off against Bill Belichick. NBC's promo for the game featuring Adele's "Hello," is perfect.
Was that so good that even Patriots haters might have felt briefly nostalgic for the Brady - Belichick era? I think it might. Those guys went through a lot together and footballs watched it whether they liked it or not.
If you're into ratings, Brady vs. Belichick on Sunday night is going to be a monster. Especially if NBC sticks with the Adele soundtrack to amp up the emotion.
UPDATE: NBC has donned this matchup, "The Return," which sounds like a horror movie title. Could be a bad sign for New England.