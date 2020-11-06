NBC News Just Giving Highly Personal Bladder Updates at This Point
By Kyle Koster | Nov 6, 2020, 1:19 PM EST
Let's all take a pause and recognize all the behind-the-scenes people who have overseen and facilitated several days of around-the-clock election coverage. They don't get the credit they deserve for operating on very little sleep and lots of caffeine. But never seeing the seams is a testament to the work they do.
Because moments like this highlight really stand out as unusual.
Tough scene for Lester Holt. You're just trying to responsibly report the news but you have no voice. Worse, in fact, as your voice has been dubbed over from a co-worker who has had too much Diet Mountain Dew already today.
In the interest of accuracy, let's hammer home the fact that this big news swings the count one Electoral College vote, not two.