Jeremy Roenick Won't Return to NBC After Comments About Kathryn Tappen
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 12 2020
Jeremy Roenick has been dismissed from NBC Sports. The veteran broadcaster was suspended in December after making suggestive comments about co-worker Kathryn Tappen and others during an appearance on Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets podcast. That suspension has ended in his firing.
Roenick took to Twitter and reacted to the news:
It's shocking that Roenick is surprised by this outcome. His comments clearly went over the line.
On the December 19 episode of the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation he had taken to Portugal with his wife and Tappen. He mentioned that some people they met believed the three of them were engaging in group sex. He then said he'd be happy if that actually happened.
Here's the quote:
“I play it off like we’re all going to bed together every night, the three of us. If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”
He also discussed co-host Patrick Sharp's looks and took it a bit too far:
“He is so beautiful, I’d have to think about it if he asked me. I wouldn’t say no right away.”
Yeah, sorry Jeremy but those are the kind of comments that get you fired every time. It was wildly inappropriate.
The 50-year-old former center had been with NBC Sports since 2010 following a 20-year playing career.