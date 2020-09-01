NBC Closer to Making Whole Plane Out of Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy and Collinsworths
By Kyle Koster | Sep 01 2020
NBC has announced its new Notre Dame announcing team and it looks a lot like the Football Night In America pregame show. And the actual SNF game broadcast too, if you think about it. Tony Dungy has replaced Doug Flutie as an analyst next to Mike Tirico, and Jac Collinsworth will handle the bookends plus halftime.
This means Tirico and Dungy will be pulling double duty like a duo featured in one of those old Doublemint Gum commercials. Remember those? So pure and frivolous to reflect a simpler time when pushing the freshest gum was a major concern.
Jac's father, Cris, is known for his trademark slide-in next to Al Michaels on the NFL's best game presentation.
This is great news for the trio but we should all stay vigilant as it's always a bit concerning when so much power is consolidated so quickly.
For the record, NBC would benefit from having Tirico on air for every second of its sports catalog, and if Dungy proves to be an upgrade having continuity and familiarity at the top will benefit both football offerings.