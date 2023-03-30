Here Are the Worst Missed Travels in NBA History
5 of 7
James Harden
Eventually, James Harden will be enshrined in Springfield for his contributions to the game of basketball. Not all of them have been good. He's on the Mount Rushmore of dubious moves and his step-back three has been a point of contention to the point of frustration.
And although there are certainly more dazzling displays of disregard for pounding the basketball, we're highlighting this one because Harden didn't even dribble. Once!
Seriously, what is Congress doing? We need a special committee to address whatever the hell is going on.