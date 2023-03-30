Here Are the Worst Missed Travels in NBA History
Kendrick Perkins
Back in 2015, Kendrick Perkins caught an entry pass into the post and then did a country line dance with his back to the basket. Officials must have been momentarily blinded by the absurdity. And who could blame them?
On one hand it might have been the best footwork Perkins ever displayed in his long and station-to-station career. On the other, we should probably burn the footage to make sure no children see it and accidentally emulate it during a pivotal AAU tournament.