Here Are the Worst Missed Travels in NBA History
Corey Brewer
Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, what you're about to see is the gold standard of uncalled travels. If you wanted to count how many steps then Timberwolf Corey Brewer took on his breakaway dunk you'd have to take off your socks and start counting toes.
I still remember where I was when this happened and reviewing the footage with howling laughter and disbelief because, well, that's what the situation dictated. Deep down in our souls, that chaotic side that resembles The Joker prays to one day see a more blatant travel allowed to proceed. Hopes aren't too high, though, because what would that even look like?