Here Are the Worst Missed Travels in NBA History
2 of 7
Dwyane Wade
It's totally understandable to give players a bit more leeway when their clear and obvious meandering does not result in an advantage. So that might have been what the officials were thinking when Dwyane Wade caught this inbound pass moving in the wrong direction toward the halfcourt line and essentially played Twister by himself while no one lifted a finger or blew a whistle.
There are also different rules for superstars. Which is all fine and good for the purposes of entertainment. Yet when something like this goes uncalled, one has to wonder if it ruins the heart of the event, which at its core is an athletic competition. Overthinking it? Maybe. It's still an outlandish walk.