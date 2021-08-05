Here Are ESPN's NBA Summer League Broadcast Plans
Mark Jones, Doris Burke and Cassidy Hubbarth will be on the call for a primetime doubleheader on Sunday night as ESPN kicks off its coverage of the NBA Summer League, The Big Lead has learned. All 75 games will be carried on ESPN platforms throughout the 10-day Las Vegas event, including 38 on national television. The opening-night double dip, which caps an eight-game Day 1 slate, will pit the Detroit Pistons against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers to follow. The Jump, featuring Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins and Matt Barnes will air on-site the following Monday and Tuesday.
ESPN plans to rotate more than two dozen analysts, play-by-play announcers, and reporters into the mix. Among those scheduled are Sean Kelley, John Schriffen, Seth Greenberg, Rosalyn Gold-Onwuide and LaChina Robinson. Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery, and Monica McNutt will compromise an all-female crew for the San Antonio Spurs-Minnesota Timberwolves game on ESPNU Aug. 9. Mowins will be providing play-by-play for such a team four different times during the Summer League.
Jorge Sedano, Richard Jefferson and Lisa Byington are also included in the coverage plans. Additionally, select broadcasts featuring NBA TV commentators will be streamed on the ESPN app. All 30 franchises will have at least one Summer League broadcast as both league and rights partner hope to maintain momentum in the goal to make the sport a year-round television event.