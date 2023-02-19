NBA Standings By Road Record

The Big Lead
Stephen Curry
The NBA season has reached its halfway point and the championship landscape has become clear. The top three seeds in each conference are in a tier of their own, yet there is no obvious favorite. It is a tremendous time to be an NBA fan.

As we attempt to peer into our crystal ball and predict who will emerge victorious at the end of the playoffs, learning how a team performs on the road is a useful tool. Road performance is reflective of how teams play under pressure and how they can battle through tough circumstance as they spend night after night in unfamiliar territory. Great teams find ways to win under less-than-ideal circumstances, especially on the road. Bad teams, well, don't.

Here's how the NBA standings would shake out if they were determined by road record and road record alone.

NBA Eastern Conference Standings By Road Record

TEAM

ROAD RECORD

Boston Celtics

18-10

New York Knicks

17-12

Philadelphia 76ers

15-11

Milwaukee Bucks

16-12

Brooklyn Nets

16-13

Atlanta Hawks

14-18

Miami Heat

13-17

Cleveland Cavaliers

13-17

Washington Wizards

13-18

Toronto Raptors

10-18

Chicago Bulls

10-20

Orlando Magic

10-20

Indiana Pacers

8-20

Charlotte Hornets

8-25

Detroit Pistons

7-23

NBA Western Conference Standings by Road Record

TEAM

ROAD RECORD

Sacramento Kings

15-13

Los Angeles Clippers

17-15

Denver Nuggets

14-14

Portland Trail Blazers

12-16

Los Angeles Lakers

13-18

Phoenix Suns

12-18

Minnesota Timberwolves

11-17

Memphis Grizzlies

11-17

Oklahoma City Thunder

11-17

Dallas Mavericks

12-19

Utah Jazz

11-19

New Orleans Pelicans

10-19

Golden State Warriors

7-22

San Antonio Spurs

5-24

Houston Rockets

5-25

