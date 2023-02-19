NBA Standings By Road Record
The NBA season has reached its halfway point and the championship landscape has become clear. The top three seeds in each conference are in a tier of their own, yet there is no obvious favorite. It is a tremendous time to be an NBA fan.
As we attempt to peer into our crystal ball and predict who will emerge victorious at the end of the playoffs, learning how a team performs on the road is a useful tool. Road performance is reflective of how teams play under pressure and how they can battle through tough circumstance as they spend night after night in unfamiliar territory. Great teams find ways to win under less-than-ideal circumstances, especially on the road. Bad teams, well, don't.
Here's how the NBA standings would shake out if they were determined by road record and road record alone.
NBA Eastern Conference Standings By Road Record
TEAM
ROAD RECORD
Boston Celtics
18-10
New York Knicks
17-12
Philadelphia 76ers
15-11
Milwaukee Bucks
16-12
Brooklyn Nets
16-13
Atlanta Hawks
14-18
Miami Heat
13-17
Cleveland Cavaliers
13-17
Washington Wizards
13-18
Toronto Raptors
10-18
Chicago Bulls
10-20
Orlando Magic
10-20
Indiana Pacers
8-20
Charlotte Hornets
8-25
Detroit Pistons
7-23
NBA Western Conference Standings by Road Record
TEAM
ROAD RECORD
Sacramento Kings
15-13
Los Angeles Clippers
17-15
Denver Nuggets
14-14
Portland Trail Blazers
12-16
Los Angeles Lakers
13-18
Phoenix Suns
12-18
Minnesota Timberwolves
11-17
Memphis Grizzlies
11-17
Oklahoma City Thunder
11-17
Dallas Mavericks
12-19
Utah Jazz
11-19
New Orleans Pelicans
10-19
Golden State Warriors
7-22
San Antonio Spurs
5-24
Houston Rockets
5-25