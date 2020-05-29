The NBA is Going Do Whatever It Takes to Include Zion Williamson In Its Return
By Stephen Douglas | May 29 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings and have the 18th-best record in the NBA. In a complicated scenario, it's hard to imagine the Pelicans as essential to resuming the NBA season, but the league apparently sees them as such. ESPN's Brian Windhorst had this to say about the Pelicans' chances of joining the NBA's restart on the latest Hoop Collective podcast.
I'm not saying the NBA is going this route, I'm just saying I've already heard this scenario that no matter what happens, the cutoff line will be the Pelicans. They'll be in. It will be the first time in the history of the NBA that the league kicked the ball into the fairway for New Orleans.
If the NBA can somehow finish the season, that would be a big deal. And if that's possible they would obviously want to squeeze as much juice out of that as possible and that means doing whatever they can to include Zion Williamson. Zion has only played 19 games so far, but he has lived up to the hype. He has a chance to be the league's next big star and any exposure they can get him in whatever possible playoff format would be a win.
On the one hand, the NBA should just be concentrating on getting the best teams involved safely. On the other hand, Zion playing basketball again would be awesome and I hope it happens. As long as the league can do it responsibly.